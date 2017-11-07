Grand Canyon to celebrate Native American Heritage Month Nov. 9

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park will host a Native American Indian Heritage Celebration with special presentations and demonstrations recognizing the many accomplishments, contributions and sacrifices made by America’s first people.

Native American Indian Heritage Days celebrate and promote understanding of the diverse cultures, traditions, and histories of Native American Indian people. Grand Canyon National Park’s extensive Native American Indian histories make it an ideal place for the public to learn about, acknowledge, and appreciate Native American Indian culture.

Silversmiths, weavers, carvers and potters from Grand Canyon’s 11 traditionally associated tribes will demonstrate and sell their arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at Shrine of the Ages. The event will continue at 7:30 p.m. with a welcome from Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux from the Sioux Tribe; a traditional Havasupai prayer by Coleen Kaska; a veteran recognition by AJ Lapre from the Mescalero Apache Tribe and an appreciation by Tina Yazzie of the Navajo Nation.

The festivities will conclude with performances by Jonah Littlesunday, a flute player and puppeteer from the Navajo Nation and Derrick Suwaima Davis, a seven-time world champion hoop dancer from the Hopi Tribe and Choctaw Nation. This is a free event and open to the public.

More information about Native American Indian Heritage Days can be found by contacting Tina Yazzie at tina_yazzie@nps.gov.

Grand Canyon National Park will honor those who serve and have served in the United States

military by offering free entrance to all park visitors on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Active duty members of the U.S. Military and their dependents can also pick up a free annual pass using a current, valid military identification card. More information on the annual pass can be found at www.nps.gov/findapark/passes.htm.

Park visitors are reminded that the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours, or use of concessions. Park entrance stations will have Interagency Senior and Annual passes available for those who wish to purchase them. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond Nov. 11 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

This is the last fee-free day of 2017.