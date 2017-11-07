Grand Canyon National Park initiates thinning operation along Highway 64

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Contractors working with Grand Canyon National Park fire managers are conducting a forest-thinning project along South Entrance Road to help maintain a safe and clear evacuation route from Grand Canyon Village.

Crews will thin and chip 75 acres of pinyon and juniper and thin and pile 215 acres of ponderosa pine along Highway 64 from the South Entrance Station to Desert View Drive junction.

Work crews will be operating weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until project completion. Visitors are reminded to drive slowly where crews are working and follow directions of signs and staff.