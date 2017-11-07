Photo highlights: 2017 Halloween on the Rim

The Grand Canyon and Tusayan celebrated Halloween with games, costume contests and lots and lots of candy. Grand Canyon School hosted a Halloween carnival Oct. 27 for students and their families, while Tusayan brought backs its annual Trunk or Treat celebration. Awards for Best Community Trunk and Judge’s Choice Trunk went to Alice in Wonderland (Holiday Inn) and RP’s Stage Stop for their spooky skeleton theme. Prizes were donated by McDonald’s Bright Angel Bicycles, Red Feather Lodge, Williams-Grand Canyon News and the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce.

Photos submitted by Laura Chastain, Pete Shearer and April Symes.