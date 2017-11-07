Photo highlights: KLC hosts Western Night at the Grand Hotel in Tusayan

Photo Gallery
Kaibab Learning Center Western Night Fundraiser
Kaibab Learning Center held its annual Western Night fundraiser at the Grand Hotel Nov. 3. Proceeds go toward the center’s operational costs. The night featured dinner, line dancing and an auction.
Photos by Michelle Pahl.
