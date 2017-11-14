Around the Canyon: Week of Nov. 15

Friday Night Flix: “Unlocked” Nov. 17

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Unlocked” (PG-13) starring Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Taylor. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Navajo Bridge star party Nov. 17-18

The Glen Canyon Natural History Association will host its annual star party from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 17-18 at Navajo Bridge, located on US Route 89A at Marble Canyon, Arizona. The free event will feature talks by Navajo astronomers and Navajo storyteller Sunny Dooley, along with ranger programs, hikes, tours and telescope viewing. More information can be found by calling (928) 640-3900. A full schedule of events can be found at www.glencanyonnha.org.

Flagstaff shopping trip Nov. 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Nov. 21. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon community Thanksgiving luncheon Nov. 23

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a Thanksgiving luncheon at 1 p.m. Thevent is free and everyone is invited to attend.

Tickets on sale for Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance Dec. 9

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club’s annual Holiday Dinner Dance will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at the El Tovar Hotel. This year’s theme will be “Christmas Around the World.” Tickets are $50 and can be purchased from any Rotary member.

Grand Canyon Rotary Club accepting nominations for Community Leader of the Year

Grand Canyon Rotary Club is now accepting nominations for the Community Leader of the Year. The winner will be announced at the annual Holiday Dinner Dance Dec. 9. To nominate someone, send a letter explaining your choice to P.O. Box 696, Grand Canyon, Arizona, 86023 or email accounting@bigesteakhouse.com.

Bible study meets Mondays at Canyon Plaza

Grand Canyon Community Church will host a Bible study and small group discussion Monday nights through Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Canyon Plaza Hotel Atrium Room. More information can be found by calling (928) 600-3951.

MOPs (Moms of Preschoolers) meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon MOPs group meets Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Rec Center.

The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Jennifer at (928) 606-2838.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursday Night Football

Join us for Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Weekend Yoga at the Rec Center

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold yoga classes Saturdays and Sundays in the MPR. flow yoga will be help Saturdays at 4 p.m. and restorative yoga will be held Sundays at 10 a.m.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.