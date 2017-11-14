Body recovered below South Rim believed to be missing person Michael Legus

Michael Legus, 39, of Tooele, Utah was reported missing Oct. 31. He was last seen at Mather Point on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Photo/NPS

Michael Legus, 39, of Tooele, Utah was reported missing Oct. 31. He was last seen at Mather Point on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: November 14, 2017 10:18 a.m.

    • GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service (NPS) located a body Nov. 10 below the South Rim on the Rim Trail, between Pipe Creek and Mather Point.

    The body of a caucasian male was recovered and is believed to be that of a Michael Legus, 39 of Tooele, UT. Legus was reported missing by a friend on Oct. 31 near Mather Point.

    An investigation into the incident is being conducted by NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

