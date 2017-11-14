Body recovered below South Rim believed to be missing person Michael Legus

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service (NPS) located a body Nov. 10 below the South Rim on the Rim Trail, between Pipe Creek and Mather Point.
The body of a caucasian male was recovered and is believed to be that of a Michael Legus, 39 of Tooele, UT. Legus was reported missing by a friend on Oct. 31 near Mather Point.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.
Comments
