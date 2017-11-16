Park Service seeks to expanded management plan for non-native fish below Glen Canyon Dam

Page, Ariz. – A public scoping period for an expanded management plan for non-native aquatic species in Grand Canyon National Park and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will be held Nov. 15 – Dec. 14.

NPS is seeking public input on an Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan and Environmental Assessment (EA) during the 30-day period. To assist the public in understanding the proposed action and providing comments, NPS is hosting public meetings to present information on the plan. Those meetings include a Public Webinar from 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 28. The call line is 888-946-2716, passcode 5935870 or online at https://bluejeans.com/7293338944.

Two open houses will also be held.

The first takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Dec. 6 at GCNRA Headquarters, 691 Scenic View Drive in Page.

The second takes place from 6 to 8:30 pm, Dec. 7 at the Flagstaff Aquaplex, 1702 N. Fourth Street in Flagstaff.

The scoping open houses will include a presentation, and NPS staff will be available to answer questions. Comments will be particularly useful that address the proposed action, environmental issues that should be addressed, potential alternatives and sources of data that should be considered.

The project summary and associated documents can be found online at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Expanded_Nonnative.

Public scoping comments may be submitted electronically at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Expanded_Nonnative (preferred method).

Written comments will be accepted at the public scoping open houses (computers or note cards will be available). Written comments may also be submitted to: ATTN: Kirk LaGory, Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan, Argonne National Laboratory, 9700 South Cass Avenue—EVS/240, Argonne, Illinois 60439. Comments will not be accepted verbally or by fax, email, or in any way other than those specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted. Public scoping comments should be submitted no later than Dec. 14, 2017.