Grand Canyon Rotary to host annual holiday dinner dance Dec. 9

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With the holiday season fast approaching, the Grand Canyon Rotary is once again inviting the community to celebrate in style at the annual Holiday Dinner Dance.

The annual gathering will take place Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at the El Tovar Hotel. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by contacting Grand Canyon Rotary president-elect Rob Gossard at (928) 638-0333 or wwraccounting@bigesteakhouse.com.



This year’s theme is Christmas Around the World. Guests are encouraged to dress in holiday attire connected to their family’s culture or heritage, Gossard said. The menu will include food from different cultures.

A raffle will also be held at the event. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Rotary scholarships for local students. Raffle tickets can be purchased from Gossard prior to the event. Exit 64 will provide musical entertainment and the Rotary will announce its 2017 Community Leader of the Year.