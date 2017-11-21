NPS seeking public comments on non- native fish controls at Glen Canyon Dam

Opportunities for public comments on non- native aquatic species management Public Webinar: Tuesday, Nov. 28 6-8 p.m. Phone: call (888) 946-2716 and enter passcode 5935870 Online: go to https://bluejeans... and choose “join as guest,” then select the “screen share only” option. Do not choose “computer” or “phone.” Open House 1: Page, Ariz. Wednesday, Dec. 6 6-8:30 p.m. Glen Canyon Headquarters 691 Scenic View Drive Open House 2: Flagstaff, Ariz.Thursday, Dec. 7 6-8:30 p.m. Flagstaff Aquaplex 1702 N Fourth St

PAGE, Ariz. — The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public input on an Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan and Environmental Assessment (EA) in Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (GCNRA) below the Glen Canyon Dam.

Public scoping will be held for a 30-day period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 14.

Control measures for expanded non-native aquatic species are needed because of the increase of green sunfish, brown trout and the potential for other harmful non-native aquatic species to threaten downstream fish and plants native to the area.

The non-native species have become an increasing threat from changing conditions.

To assist the public in understanding the proposed action and providing comments, NPS will host meetings to present information on the plan. The open houses will include a presentation and NPS staff will be available to answer questions.

Comments that address the proposed action, environmental issues of concern, potential alternatives and sources of data that should be considered will be particularly useful.

The project summary and associated documents can be found online at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Expanded_Nonnative.

Scoping serves as an opportunity to engage the public as NPS develops the range of alternatives for the Environmental Assessment (EA). Once the EA is complete, another public comment period will be available.

Comments may be submitted electronically at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Expanded_Nonnative. This is the preferred method.

Written comments will be accepted at the open houses, and may also be submitted to: ATTN: Kirk LaGory, Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan, Argonne National Laboratory, 9700 South Cass Avenue—EVS/240, Argonne, Illinois 60439.

Comments will not be accepted verbally or by fax, email or in any way other than those specified above. Bulk comments submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.