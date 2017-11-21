NPS seeking public comments on non- native fish controls at Glen Canyon Dam

Opportunities for public comments on non- native aquatic species management
Public Webinar:
Tuesday, Nov. 28
6-8 p.m.
Phone: call (888) 946-2716 and enter passcode 5935870
Online: go to https://bluejeans... and choose “join as guest,” then select the “screen share only” option. Do not choose “computer” or “phone.”
Open House 1: Page, Ariz.
Wednesday, Dec. 6
6-8:30 p.m.
Glen Canyon Headquarters
691 Scenic View Drive
Open House 2: Flagstaff, Ariz.Thursday, Dec. 7
6-8:30 p.m.
Flagstaff Aquaplex
1702 N Fourth St
PAGE, Ariz. — The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public input on an Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan and Environmental Assessment (EA) in Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (GCNRA) below the Glen Canyon Dam.
Public scoping will be held for a 30-day period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 14.
Control measures for expanded non-native aquatic species are needed because of the increase of green sunfish, brown trout and the potential for other harmful non-native aquatic species to threaten downstream fish and plants native to the area.
The non-native species have become an increasing threat from changing conditions.
To assist the public in understanding the proposed action and providing comments, NPS will host meetings to present information on the plan. The open houses will include a presentation and NPS staff will be available to answer questions.
Comments that address the proposed action, environmental issues of concern, potential alternatives and sources of data that should be considered will be particularly useful.
The project summary and associated documents can be found online at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Expanded_Nonnative.
Scoping serves as an opportunity to engage the public as NPS develops the range of alternatives for the Environmental Assessment (EA). Once the EA is complete, another public comment period will be available.
Comments may be submitted electronically at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Expanded_Nonnative. This is the preferred method.
Written comments will be accepted at the open houses, and may also be submitted to: ATTN: Kirk LaGory, Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan, Argonne National Laboratory, 9700 South Cass Avenue—EVS/240, Argonne, Illinois 60439.
Comments will not be accepted verbally or by fax, email or in any way other than those specified above. Bulk comments submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.
More like this story
- Input needed for tamarisk plan
- Reclamation releases environmental assessment for control of non-native fish in Colorado River
- National Park Service seeks comments on Comprehensive Fisheries Management Plan for Glen Canyon and Grand Canyon
- NPS Seeking Comments on Comprehensive Fisheries Management Plan for Glen Canyon and Grand Canyon
- National Park Service seeks comments on potential changes to concessions operations at Grand Canyon National Park
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.