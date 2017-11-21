Photo highlights: Grand Canyon celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Derrick Suwaima Davis.

Terri Attridge/Grand Canyon Association

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: November 21, 2017 10:27 a.m.

    Grand Canyon Celebrates Native American Heritage Month Nov. 9

    Seven-time world champion hoop dancer Derrick Suwaima Davis, who is Choctaw and Hopi, performs a traditional hoop dance at Grand Canyon’s annual Native American Heritage Month celebration Nov. 9. Davis joined Jonah Littlesunday for the cultural heritage performances.

    Photos by Terri Attridge, Grand Canyon Association

