Photo highlights: Grand Canyon celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Seven-time world champion hoop dancer Derrick Suwaima Davis, who is Choctaw and Hopi, performs a traditional hoop dance at Grand Canyon’s annual Native American Heritage Month celebration Nov. 9. Davis joined Jonah Littlesunday for the cultural heritage performances.
Photos by Terri Attridge, Grand Canyon Association
More like this story
- Grand Canyon to celebrate Native American Heritage Month Nov. 9
- Native American summer celebration begins this weekend in Tusayan
- Hoop dance contest a celebration of culture
- Experience regional Native culture at Grand Canyon's Native American Indian Heritage Fest Nov. 9
- Annual pow wow<br>called a success <br>
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.