Annual Christmas bird count returns to Grand Canyon Dec. 17

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Audubon Society will hold its annual Christmas bird count for the Grand Canyon Dec. 17. The activity is free and open to the public.

The National Audubon Society has conducted Christmas bird counts since 1900, with the Grand Canyon participating since 1968. Volunteers go afield during one day per year between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 to record every bird species and individual bird encountered within a designated 15-mile radius. These records now comprise an extensive ornithological database, which enables monitoring of winter bird populations and the overall health of the environment.

Participants are typically assigned to teams based on bird identification skills and endurance. More information can be found by contacting Brian Gatlin at (928) 638-7723 or brian_gatlin@nps.gov.