Around the Canyon: Week of Nov. 29

Navajo taco dinner in Cameron Nov. 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Cameron for a Navajo taco dinner. Cost is $15 per person. Sign-up is available at the Rec Center — please sign up at least two days in advance.

Grand Canyon community open house and holiday concert Nov. 30

Everyone is invited join Grand Canyon students for a holiday concert and open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center. Third through fifth grade students will perform holiday favorites and Grand Canyon Association is offering a 30 percent at the bookstore, along with a book signing by Midji Stephenson (Whose Tail on the Trail and Ravenous Raven). This event is free and open to the public.

Friday Night Flix: “Logan Lucky” Dec. 1

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Logan Lucky” (PG-13) starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig. Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Pool tournament Dec. 5

Everyone is invited to participate in a pool tournament Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center. Sign up at least two days prior to the event.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting Dec. 6

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Flagstaff shopping trip Dec. 7

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Dec. 7. Cost is $15 per person. Sign-up is available at the Rec Center — please sign up at least two days in advance.

Veterans Mobile Center coming to Grand Canyon and Tusayan Dec. 12-13

The Veterans Mobile Center van will be at the Grand Canyon Rec Center from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 and the Tusayan Fire Department Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The customized vehicles — which are equipped with confidential counseling space and a state of the art communication package — travel to small communities to extend the VA’s reach, especially those living in rural or remote communities.

Services available include mental health services, benefits counseling, employmnet services, VA health services counseling, veteran service compensation connection and VA healthcare enrollment services.

More information can be found by contacting Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Bible study meets Mondays at Canyon Plaza

Grand Canyon Community Church will host a Bible study and small group discussion Monday nights through Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Canyon Plaza Hotel Atrium Room. More information can be found by calling (928) 600-3951.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

MOPs (Moms of Preschoolers) meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon MOPs group meets Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Rec Center.

The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Jennifer at (928) 606-2838.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursday Night Football

Join us for Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.