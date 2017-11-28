Christmas in Canyon Country: holiday events around the region

"The Polar Express" at the IMAX through Dec. 1-30

"The Polar Express" will show nightly at 6:30 p.m. at the National Geographic Visitor Center IMAX. More information can be found at www.explorethecanyon.com.

"It's a Wonderful Life: the Radio Play" Dec. 1-17

Theatrikos Theatre Co. will present the holiday classic staged as a 1940s-era radio broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Doris Harper-White Community Playhouse, 11 W. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff, Ariz. Tickets are $13-$24 an can be purchased at www.theatrikos.com.

Northern Arizona University WinterFest Dec. 1

Northern Arizona University will host WinterFest from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1 at Prochnow Auditorium, 317 W. Dupont Ave., Flagstaff, Ariz. There will be a luminaria lighting at 6 p.m., a tree lighting with free hot cocoa and cookies at 6:30 p.m. and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will show at 7 p.m. with free popcorn and soda.

60th annual holiday craft bazaar Dec. 2

The Grand Hotel will host the 60th annual holiday craft bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Support area vendors and find unique gifts.

Winter Wonderland and tree lighting Dec. 2

Explore Winter Wonderland and watch a tree lighting in downtown Flagstaff from 3-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at 120 N. Beaver St. There will be music, luminaria bag decorating, cookie decorating, s'mores and hot cocoa. The Community Band will perform from 4-5pm and a choir will be singing carols from 5-6:30 p.m. Free photos with Santa will be available from 6-8 p.m.

The Nutcracker Suite in Modern Bare Feet Dec. 8-9

The Canyon Movement Company will present its 14th annual rendition of the holiday classic at 7:30 p.m. Dec 8 and 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Clifford E. White Theatre, 1 S. Knoles Dr, Building 37, Flagstaff, Ariz.

A modern version of the holiday dance staple will feature aerial dance, acro-yoga and updated choreography and costumes, along with fun versions of Tchaikovsky’s signature music.

Sedona: the annual lighting of 6,000 luminarias Dec. 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sedona for the annual lighting of luminarias Dec. 9. Cost is $20 per person. Sign-up is available at the Rec Center — please sign up at least two days in advance.

Bearizona and Williams trip Dec. 17

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Dec. 17. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available at the Rec Center — please sign up at least two days in advance.

Bearizona gives people an opportunity to view wildlife up close and experience a winter wonderland with a synnchronized light show, story time with Mrs. Claus and meet and greets with select animals. More information is available at bearizona.com.

Holiday concert: How the Grinch Stole Christmas Dec. 17

The Flagstaff Community Band will present a concert for the community including holiday favorites, a sing-along and some extra fun for children in the audience from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Street, Flagstaff, Arizona.

Following the concert, Dr. Seuss’s “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown. Admission is 2 non-perishable food items per person.

Ugly Sweater Contest Dec. 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host an Ugly Sweater Contest at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Food and fun are on the menu. This event is free and open to community members.

Williams Community Christmas pageant Dec. 22

Join the community of Williams for a traditional Christmas play, caroles and more. Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Babbitt-Polson Stage behind the Williams Visitor Center. This event is free and open to the public.

White Elephant Party Dec. 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a White Elephant Party at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Bring a small gift to exchange as part of the fun. This event is free and open to community members.

Christmas Cookie Social Dec. 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a White Elephant Party at 2 p.m. Dec. 25. Enjoy cookies and hot cocoa with your fellow community members.

The Great Pinecone Drop Dec. 31

The Wetherford Hotel will drop its glistening pine cone in traditional fashion on New Year’s Eve at the corner of Aspen and Leroux Streets. There will be one drop at 10 p.m. and another at midnight. This event is free and open to all ages.