Photo highlights: Grand Canyon students take to the field for Turkey Trot

Students from each grade level competed for turkey and pie.

Photo/Lori Rommel

Students from each grade level competed for turkey and pie.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: November 28, 2017 10:35 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    2017 Grand Canyon Turkey Trot

    Grand Canyon students participated in the school’s annual turkey trot for a chance to win a Thanksgiving bird and pumpkin pie Dec. 16. First place winners in every age group were awarded a turkey, while second place winners were given a pumpkin pie.

    Kindergarten: Miguel Bozos, Zoe Gibbs, Aiden Rabon, Aria Henderson

    1st Grade: Rory Thexton, Valeria Gomez Rosas, Asher Furry, Arrolea Jimenez

    2nd Grade: Trevor Saavedra, Kimberlyn Klompet, Dimitrius Maragos, Harley Green

    3rd Grade: Andrew Fielding, Violet Purcell, Preston Kolarevik, Sophia Vasquez

    4th Grade: Gael Linares, Amerlia Walls, Isaac Morfin, Alzairah Reid

    5th Grade: Everett Rommel, Jayme Jensen, Rem Chenevert, Peyton Clark

    Middle School: Roman Evans, Caitlyn Jenssen, Josiah Harvey (not pictured), Samia Ramos

    High School: Melakai Longhoma, Cayli Miles, Aleryn Reid, Erin Sumerall, Bella Espinoza

    Photos submitted by Lori Rommel

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.