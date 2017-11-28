Photo highlights: Grand Canyon students take to the field for Turkey Trot

Grand Canyon students participated in the school’s annual turkey trot for a chance to win a Thanksgiving bird and pumpkin pie Dec. 16. First place winners in every age group were awarded a turkey, while second place winners were given a pumpkin pie.

Kindergarten: Miguel Bozos, Zoe Gibbs, Aiden Rabon, Aria Henderson

1st Grade: Rory Thexton, Valeria Gomez Rosas, Asher Furry, Arrolea Jimenez

2nd Grade: Trevor Saavedra, Kimberlyn Klompet, Dimitrius Maragos, Harley Green

3rd Grade: Andrew Fielding, Violet Purcell, Preston Kolarevik, Sophia Vasquez

4th Grade: Gael Linares, Amerlia Walls, Isaac Morfin, Alzairah Reid

5th Grade: Everett Rommel, Jayme Jensen, Rem Chenevert, Peyton Clark

Middle School: Roman Evans, Caitlyn Jenssen, Josiah Harvey (not pictured), Samia Ramos

High School: Melakai Longhoma, Cayli Miles, Aleryn Reid, Erin Sumerall, Bella Espinoza

Photos submitted by Lori Rommel