Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 4

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting Oct. 4

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Friday Night Flix: “Transformers: the Last Knight” Oct. 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Transformers: the Last Knight” (Rated PG-13) starring Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Josh Duhamel. Autobots and Decepticons are at war, with humans on the sidelines. Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff Oktoberfest Oct. 7

The 9th annual Flagstaff Oktoberfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Wheeler Park. Cost is $7 per person. The event will feature activities for the whole family.

HeartSaver CPR class Oct. 8

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Oct. 8. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior to the class.

Flagstaff Farmer’s Market and Arboretum trip Oct. 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Flagstaff Farmer’s Markert and Arboretum Oct. 8. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

Coffee and Donut Social Oct. 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a coffee and donut social at 2 p.m. Oct. 8. Everyone is invited to attend the free event.

Health benefits enrollment assistance Oct. 9

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Community Health Fair Oct. 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a community health fair Oct. 10. The event is sponsored by Xanterra and is free and open to the public.

Flagstaff shopping trip Oct. 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Oct. 10. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Phantoms soccer vs. Page Oct. 10

The Grand Canyon Phantoms soccer team will play the Page Sand Devils at 3:30 p.m. on the GCS field. Seniors and their parents will be acknowledged before the game.

Tusayan Town Council meeting Oct. 11

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Oct. 10at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Interact Club sponsors spaghetti dinner fundraiser Oct. 12

The Grand Canyon Interact Club, sponsored by the Rotary Club, will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Oct. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the school’s multipurpose room. All proceeds will supports Rotary Houston in rebuilding a teen halfway house destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

Phantoms volleyball vs. BASIS Flagstaff Oct. 13

The Grand Canyon Phantoms volleyball team will play the BASIS Flagstaff Yetis at 6 p.m. in the gym.

Registration still open for Grand Canyon Half Marathon Oct. 14

Registrations are still being accepted for the Grand Canyon Half Marathon Oct. 14. The cost is $144 for individual runners and $134 per person for a team of up to 6 runners. Fees include timing chip, bib, race shirt, hydrapouch and finisher medal (if the race is completed). Information and registration information can be found at http://grandcanyonhalfmarathon.com.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

MOPs (Moms of Preschoolers) meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon MOPs group meets Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Rec Center.

The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.