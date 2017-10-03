Lisa Carrico named deputy superintendent at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Lisa Carrico, a 33-year veteran of the National Park Service (NPS), has been selected as deputy superintendent of Operations and Science at Grand Canyon National Park.

“We are so pleased that Lisa will join us at Grand Canyon; her strong leadership skills and dedication to employees will help us as we continue to build a respectful and inclusive workplace,” Grand Canyon Superintendent Christine Lehnertz said. “Lisa’s passion for the mission of the National Park Service and experience across the service make her the ideal candidate to advance the park into its second century.”

Carrico is currently the superintendent of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Mosca, Colorado.

She began her NPS career as a volunteer at New River Gorge National River after returning from a two year Peace Corps assignment in Ghana. Her first permanent position was at Mesa Verde National Park. Over her 33 year career, Carrico has worked at Scotts Bluff National Monument, Colorado National Monument, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Big Bend National Park, and Tumacacori National Historical Park.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Grand Canyon National Park. I know the immense talents, skills, and passion of the employees there and I look forward to being a part of the talented workforce that leads Grand Canyon into its second century.”

A graduate of The College of William and Mary, Carrico was born and raised in National Parks across the country. She moved to Grand Canyon with her dog and cat in mid-November.