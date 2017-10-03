Photo highlights: Phantoms volleyball takes on Williams Vikings

GRAND CANYON — The Grand Canyon Phantoms lost a tough match-up with the Williams Vikings, losing 3-2 at home Sept. 28.

The team started out slowly while finding their footing, losing the first two sets by 10 and 13 points. The Phantoms made a comeback in the second and third sets, winning 26-24 and 25-19 before losing the final set 15-11.

The Phantoms’ play against Flagstaff BASIS at home Oct. 13.