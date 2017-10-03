Register to vote by Oct. 10 for Tusayan special elections

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The deadline to register to vote in November’s special elections is Oct. 10.

The town of Tusayan and the Tusayan Fire District are holding special elections Nov. 7. The elections are being conducted as ballot-by-mail elections. All registered voters in these jurisdictions will automatically be mailed a ballot and there will not be any polling places on Election Day.

Registered voters that have moved or changed their name must re-register to keep their voter registration current. The Elections Office must have a current mailing address on file to ensure voters receive a ballot. Ballots will not be forwarded to a different mailing address than the one listed on the most recent voter registration application.

Those who need to register or update their voter registrations may print off a voter registration application by going to the Coconino County Elections website.

Registrants with an Arizona driver’s license or state identification card issued after Sept. 30, 1996, may register or update their registration online at www.servicearizona.com. People may also register in-person at the Elections Office, 110 E Cherry Ave. Flagstaff, Arizona.

The status of your voter registration is available online at www.azsos.gov/elections. More information can be found by calling the Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or (800) 793-6181.