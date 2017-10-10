Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 11

Tusayan Town Council meeting Oct. 11

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Interact Club sponsors spaghetti dinner fundraiser Oct. 12

The Grand Canyon Interact Club, sponsored by the Rotary Club, will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Oct. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the school’s multipurpose room. All proceeds will supports Rotary Houston in rebuilding a teen halfway house destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

Phoenix Taco Festival overnight trip Oct. 13-14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor an overnight trip to Phoenix for the Taco Festival Oct. 13-14. The cost is $70 per person and includes transportation, lodging for one night and entry to th festival. Signup is available in the Rec Center.

Friday Night Flix: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” Oct. 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (Rated PG-13) starring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush and Javier Bardem. Captain Jack Sparrow searches for the trident of Poseidon while being pursued by an undead sea captain and his crew. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Phantoms volleyball vs. BASIS Flagstaff Oct. 13

The Grand Canyon Phantoms volleyball team will play the BASIS Flagstaff Yetis at 6 p.m. in the gym.

Go Big for Parkinson’s 2K/5K/10K walk/run and silent auction Oct. 14

The Northern Arizona University physical therapy department is sponsoring the Go Big for Parkinson’s walk/run beginning at 9 a.m. at the NAU Health Professions Building, 208 E Pine Knoll Dr, Flagstaff, Arizona.

Cost is $25 for the 10K run and $10 for the 2K or 5K run/walk. a silent auction will be held after the event. Proceeds from the race will benefit the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.

Registration is available online at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/30862.

More information can be found by contacting Nicole Kuharske-Miller at (480) 600-1096 or nlk28@nau.edu.

Registration still open for Grand Canyon Half Marathon Oct. 14

Registrations are still being accepted for the Grand Canyon Half Marathon Oct. 14. The cost is $144 for individual runners and $134 per person for a team of up to 6 runners. Fees include timing chip, bib, race shirt, hydrapouch and finisher medal (if the race is completed). Information and registration information can be found at http://grandcanyonhalfmarathon.com.

Two-night Zion camping trip Oct. 15-17

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a two-night camping trip to Zion National Park Oct. 15-17. The cost is $50 per person and includes transportation and campground fee. Signup is available in the Rec Center.

Tusayan food bank distribution Oct. 17

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon to 3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office next to Sophie’s Mexican Kitchen. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting Oct. 18

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Xanterra purchasing conference room, located across from Albright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Flagstaff shopping trip Oct. 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Oct. 19. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Registration open through Oct. 25 for Coconino County Public Health Service Department’s Winter Aerobic Challenge

The Coconino County Public Health Service Department is sponsoring the Winter Aerobic Challenge from Nov. 2017 through Feb. 2018. The challenge is open to groups of five to 10 people. Cost is $10 per person.

Throughout the challenge, groups will monitor and record their physical activity to compete for monthly prizes. There will be free monthly events as well as gear giveaways.

Registration is available online at www.coconino.az.gov/awc.

More information can be found by contacting Tiffany Kerr at (928) 679-7268 or tkerr@coconino.az.gov.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

MOPs (Moms of Preschoolers) meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon MOPs group meets Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Rec Center.

The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.