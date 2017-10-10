Trunk or Treat returns to Tusayan Oct. 31

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — It’s time to dust the cobwebs off the Halloween décor — the town of Tusayan will host its annual Trunk or Treat event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the National Geographic Visitor Center parking lot.

Local food vendors will have booths set up offering goodies, in case a candy coma isn’t on your list of Halloween treats.

Everyone is encouraged to come in costume — the annual contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the best costume for ages 5 and under, 6-8 years, 9-12 years and 13 and up.

Community groups will have their trunks set up around the parking lot — each group can decorate the trunk with a different theme and prizes will be given for both the Best Community Trunk and the Judge’s Choice.

If hanging out with a bunch of boils and ghouls isn’t scary enough for you, Best Western Squire Inn will host a spooky haunted house from 6:3-9:30 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.