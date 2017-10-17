Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 18

Flagstaff shopping trip Oct. 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Oct. 19. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — please sign up at least two days in advance.

Friday Night Flix: “The House” Oct. 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (Rated PG-13) starring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush and Javier Bardem. Captain Jack Sparrow searches for the trident of Poseidon while being pursued by an undead sea captain and his crew. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Phantoms volleyball vs. Cibecue Oct. 21

The Grand Canyon Phantoms volleyball team will play the Cibecue Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. in the gym.

Williams and Bearizona trip Oct. 23

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Oct. 23. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center — please sign up at least two days in advance.

Grand Canyon School PTA Meeting Oct. 24

The Grand Canyon PTA will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in Admin Room 207.

Sedona day hike trip Oct. 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sedona Oct. 25. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — please sign up at least two days in advance.

Registration open through Oct. 25 for Coconino County Public Health Service Department’s Winter Aerobic Challenge

The Coconino County Public Health Service Department is sponsoring the Winter Aerobic Challenge from Nov. 2017 through Feb. 2018. The challenge is open to groups of five to 10 people. Cost is $10 per person.

Throughout the challenge, groups will monitor and record their physical activity to compete for monthly prizes. There will be free monthly events as well as gear giveaways.

Registration is available online at www.coconino.az.gov/awc.

More information can be found by contacting Tiffany Kerr at (928) 679-7268 or tkerr@coconino.az.gov.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Odyssey of the Mind holiday wreaths now on sale

The Grand Canyon School Odyssey of the Mind group is once again selling holiday wreaths to support the students. WReaths are $25 and swags/garlands are $20. Place an order with any Odyssey of the Mind member or contact Kerri Nelson at knelson@grandcanyonschool.org. Orders and payments are due by Nov. 6. Wreaths will be delivered in early December.

Bible study meets Mondays at Canyon Plaza

Grand Canyon Community Church will host a Bible study and small group discussion Monday nights through Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Canyon Plaza Hotel Atrium Room. More information can be found by calling (928) 600-3951.

MOPs (Moms of Preschoolers) meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon MOPs group meets Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Rec Center.

The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Jennifer at (928) 606-2838.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursday Night Football

Join us for Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.