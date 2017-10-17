Photo highlights: Habitat improvement underway at Ten X

Photo Gallery
Habitat Improvement Underway At Ten X
The Kaibab National Forest partnered with the Mule Deer Foundation to treat acres within the Ten X Habitat Improvement Project on the Tusayan Ranger District. The Mule Deer Foundation then contracted with the Alamo Band of the Navajo Nation to implement the work, and thinning began in fall 2017.
