Photo highlights: Habitat improvement underway at Ten X

Workers complete a thinning project on the Tusayan Ranger District t help improve the habitat for mule deer.

Photo/Kaibab National Forest

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: October 17, 2017 10:36 a.m.

    The Kaibab National Forest partnered with the Mule Deer Foundation to treat acres within the Ten X Habitat Improvement Project on the Tusayan Ranger District. The Mule Deer Foundation then contracted with the Alamo Band of the Navajo Nation to implement the work, and thinning began in fall 2017.

