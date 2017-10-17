Photo highlights: Xanterra health fair promotes total wellness

Photo Gallery
Xanterra Employee Health Fair Promotes Total Wellness
Xanterra hosted its annual employee health fair Oct. 10 at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. The fair focused on full-body wellness and offered everything from information about available services to Chinese medicine products and therapies. NorthCountry Health Care provided diabetes screenings, employees could relax with a chair massage and the Grand Canyon Fire Department helped participants keep track of their blood pressure.
