Photo highlights: Xanterra health fair promotes total wellness

Staff from NorthCountry Health Care offered free diabetes screening at Xanterra's employee health fair Oct. 10.

Erin Ford/WGCN

Staff from NorthCountry Health Care offered free diabetes screening at Xanterra's employee health fair Oct. 10.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: October 17, 2017 11:59 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Xanterra Employee Health Fair Promotes Total Wellness

    Xanterra hosted its annual employee health fair Oct. 10 at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. The fair focused on full-body wellness and offered everything from information about available services to Chinese medicine products and therapies. NorthCountry Health Care provided diabetes screenings, employees could relax with a chair massage and the Grand Canyon Fire Department helped participants keep track of their blood pressure.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.