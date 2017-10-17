Scare tactics: Planning the perfect Halloween for all ages

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Halloween is almost upon us, and the question is always the same: what do you want to do this year?

Whether you're a thrill-a-minute scare junky or you've got small children who are just in it for the candy (maybe you're just in it for the candy, too), there are activities around northern Arizona for everyone.

Scare-O-Meter: ---

Grand Canyon School Halloween Carnival: students of all ages will enjoy costume contests and candy. The carnival will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Grand Canyon School multipurpose room. The event is free for students and their families.

Halloween party at the Rec Center: come in your best contest to compete for prizes. Food, games, karaoke and of course candy will be on the menu. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Rec Center common area. This event is free and open to the community.

Trunk or Treat: this annual event will feature costume and trunk contests with prizes, food from local vendors, and a festive atmosphere. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the National Geographic Visitor Center parking lot. It is free and open to the community.

Halloween Harvest: Flagstaff’s Heritage Square and downtown area will host a family-friendly trick-or-treat trail, complete with crafts, games, food, candy and more. The event takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Heritage Square. The event is free and open to the community.

Scare-O-Meter: 1

Kids Spooky Trick-or-Treat Dash: take a trot through the trick-or-treat dash for candy and prizes. The event will take place Oct. 28 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ. The cost is $5 per child to enter. More information can be found and tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.runflagstaff.com/runforyourlife.

Howly Growly Owly Festival: Bearizona is offering spooky fun for all ages, including a raptor show, bison entertainment and a creepy Scareizona haunted house. The event takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29 at Bearizona. Cost is $10 for children and $20 for adults 13 and up.

Kids Halloween Belay: not only will kids get to climb the walls to trick-or-treat, they can navigate through a climbing maze and go bouldering for apples. Costumes encouraged, no experience required. The activities are designed for ages 4-10. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 28 at Flagstaff Climbing Center, 205 S San Francisco St., Flagstaff, Arizona. Cost is $16 per child and includes all equipment. More information can be found at http://flagstaffclimbing.com/halloween-kids-belay-october-28/.

Scare-O-Meter: 2

Haunted Hotel: get lost in a spooky maze full of thrills and chills before taking home some candy and great stories about how your friend screamed 37 times. The event will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27-31 at the Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn. The Haunted Hotel is free to enter, but donations will be accepted for Bella’s Place and the local food pantry.

Steampunk Ghost Hunting Tour: walk through downtown Williams, Arizona, and get to know (and possibly see) the local haunts of one of the West’s oldest towns. The tours take place from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28. The outdoor walking tour begins at the Williams Visitor Center, 200 W Railroad Ave, Williams, Arizona. Layers and jackets are recommended. Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults 13 and up. More information can be found and tickets can be purchased at http://www.steampunkghosttours.net/.

Haunted Flagstaff Walking Tour: Did you know that Flagstaff is one of Arizona’s most haunted areas? There are legends of bank robbers who didn’t make out of here alive, saloon ladies of the night being murdered, interesting hotel guests who are yet to check out. Tours take place Tuesdays through Sundays from 8-10 p.m. at the Flagstaff Railroad Station. Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for students. Reservations can be made by calling (928) 814-7064.

Scare-O-Meter: 3

Run for your Life! Haunted Trail: run through a haunted forest or walk, if you dare. You might even spot the Mogollon Monster ... or it might find you. The event takes place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, Arizona. Last entry into the trail is 7 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults or $80 for five adults and $15 for students through Oct. 27. The day of the event, the cost is $25 for adults and $20 for students. More information can be found and tickets can be purchased at https://www.runflagstaff.com/runforyourlife.

Adults Only (Rated R)