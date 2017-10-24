Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 25

Friday Night Flix: “Pilgrimage” Oct. 27

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Pilgrimage” (NR) starring Tom Holland, Richard Armitage, and Jon Bernthal. In 13th century Ireland, a group of monks must escort a sacred relic across an Irish landscape fraught with peril. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Grand Canyon School Halloween carnival Oct. 27

Grand Canyon School will host its annual Halloween carnival at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in the school’s multipurpose room. There will be food, games, trick or treating and a costume parade. This event is free and open to students and their families.

Flagstaff shopping trip Oct. 27

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Oct. 19. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — please sign up at least two days in advance.

Flagstaff Pumpkin Walk and Fall Fest Oct. 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Flagstaff Oct. 28 for the annual Pumpkin walk and Fall Fest. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — please sign up at least two days in advance.

Haunted Hotel at the Grand Canyon Squire Inn Oct. 27-31

The Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn will host the Haunted Hotel from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27-31. The first hour will be tailored to younger audiences with less scares. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for Bella’s Place and the Tusayan food bank.

Tusayan Trunk or Treat Oct. 31

The town of Tusayan will once again host its Trunk or Treat Halloween event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the National Geographic Visitor Center parking lot. Visitors can trick or treat, eat food from local vendors and participate in a costume contest. Judging begins at 6:30 p.m. and the winner of each age group will win a prize.

Rec Center Halloween Party Oct. 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a Halloween party beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be a costume contest, along with food, games, candy and karaoke. This event is free and open to the public.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Odyssey of the Mind holiday wreaths now on sale

The Grand Canyon School Odyssey of the Mind group is once again selling holiday wreaths to support the students. Wreaths are $25 and swags/garlands are $20. Place an order with any Odyssey of the Mind member or contact Kerri Nelson at knelson@grandcanyonschool.org. Orders and payments are due by Nov. 6. Wreaths will be delivered in early December.

Bible study meets Mondays at Canyon Plaza

Grand Canyon Community Church will host a Bible study and small group discussion Monday nights through Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Canyon Plaza Hotel Atrium Room. More information can be found by calling (928) 600-3951.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

MOPs (Moms of Preschoolers) meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon MOPs group meets Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Rec Center.

The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Jennifer at (928) 606-2838.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursday Night Football

Join us for Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Weekend Yoga at the Rec Center

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold yoga classes Saturdays and Sundays in the MPR. flow yoga will be help Saturdays at 4 p.m. and restorative yoga will be held Sundays at 10 a.m.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.