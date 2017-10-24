Federal land managers invite public to community conversation event

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Federal land managers with the Forest Service (USFS), National Park Service (NPS) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) invite the public to attend a community conversation next week as part of an ongoing effort to connect with the public and hear first-hand what people value about their public lands.
In partnership with the Museum of Northern Arizona, the event will be held in Branigar Hall at the Museum of Northern Arizona from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25. Seating is limited to 60-70 people – registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/NAZ-Fed-Land-Conversation or by calling (928) 774-5213.
The following federal land managers will be in attendance:
- Coconino National Forest Supervisor Laura Jo West,
- Kaibab National Forest Supervisor Heather Provencio,
- Flagstaff Area National Monuments Superintendent Kayci Cook Collins,
- Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Chris Lehnertz, and
- BLM Phoenix District Manager Leon Thomas
The land managers will provide updates, as well as give community members a chance to share their comments or concerns directly. Participants will hear what about developments since the first community conversation in May, and project specialists will provide information about federal land management projects in northern Arizona.
