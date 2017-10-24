Photo highlights: Grand Canyon residents live it up Disney-style

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Residents Live It Up Disney Style
Grand Canyon community members traveled to Disneyland Oct. 2-6. The trip was sponsored by the Grand Canyon Rec Center, which offers field trips for members and residents monthly throughout the year. The Rec Center hopes to make a trip to southern California each year.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.