Photo highlights: Grand Canyon residents live it up Disney-style

Grand Canyon residents had the opportunity to visit Disneyland earlier this month.

Submitted photos

Grand Canyon residents had the opportunity to visit Disneyland earlier this month.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: October 24, 2017 9:55 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Grand Canyon Residents Live It Up Disney Style

    Grand Canyon community members traveled to Disneyland Oct. 2-6. The trip was sponsored by the Grand Canyon Rec Center, which offers field trips for members and residents monthly throughout the year. The Rec Center hopes to make a trip to southern California each year.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.