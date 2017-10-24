Photo highlights: Grand Canyon school celebrates fall, honors senior athletes

Grand Canyon School carried out some fall traditions Oct. 13, including honoring senior soccer players and families, hosting a bonfire for students and staff and playing Mule Drop Bingo, in which supporters purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win $250. Beni Salazar, who works in housekeeping at Red Feather Lodge, was presented her winnings by Monica Dimas Gonzalez. Students enjoy the bonfire and the winning ticket was drawn after the drop.

Photos/Cyndi Moreno and Mattie Donehoo