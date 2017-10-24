Photo highlights: Interact Club raises funds for Houston rebuilding project

Photo/Rob Gossard

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: October 24, 2017 10:20 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo/Rob Gossard

    Silent auction items were donated to help raise funds.

    Grand Canyon Interact Club, with the help of Grand Canyon Rotary, hosted a spaghetti fundraising dinner Oct. 12 to help rebuild a Houston halfway house for teens. Through the dinner and silent auction, as well as community donations, the Interact and Rotary clubs raised $2,680.50, which will be donated to the Houston Rotary Club overseeing the rebuilding of the group home destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in September.

