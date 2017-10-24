Photo highlights: Interact Club raises funds for Houston rebuilding project

Grand Canyon Interact Club, with the help of Grand Canyon Rotary, hosted a spaghetti fundraising dinner Oct. 12 to help rebuild a Houston halfway house for teens. Through the dinner and silent auction, as well as community donations, the Interact and Rotary clubs raised $2,680.50, which will be donated to the Houston Rotary Club overseeing the rebuilding of the group home destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in September.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.