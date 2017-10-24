Starbucks construction under way in Tusayan

Workers continue storefront construction of a new Starbucks coffee shop next to the Tusayan General Store.

Erin Ford/WGCN

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: October 24, 2017 9:46 a.m.

    • A Starbucks coffee shop is currently under construction adjoining the Tusayan General Store.

    Location: 577 State Highway 64, Tusayan, Arizona

    Grand Opening: Dec. 22, 2017

    Operation: The store will be operated by Delaware North, but is not part of the company's concessions contract with Grand Canyon National Park. The General Store and post office are open during construction.

    More information: Delaware North is now hiring around 30 people for full-time and part-time positions, including managers. Limited housing is available for full-time employees. More information can be found at www.delawarenorth.com/careers.

