Around the Canyon: Week of Nov. 1

Friday Night Flix: “War for the Planet of the Apes” Nov. 3

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “War for the Planet of the Apes” (PG-13) starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson and Steve Zahn. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Kaibab Learning Center Western Night fundraiser Nov. 3

Kaibab Learning Center will host a Western Night fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Grand Hotel. The evening will include dinner, line dancing, activities for children and a raffle. More information is available from Michele Pahl at (928) 638-6333.

Flagstaff shopping trip Nov. 4

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Nov. 4. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — please sign up at least two days in advance.

Health benefits enrollment assistance Nov. 6

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

HeartSaver CPR class Nov. 6

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Coffee and donut social Nov. 7

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a coffee and donut social Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the community — stop by and socialize with your fellow park residents.

Prescott shopping trip Nov. 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Prescott Nov. 9. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — please sign up at least two days in advance.

60th annual Christmas bazaar seeking vendors

Organizers for the 60th annual Christmas bazaar are currently seeking vendors for the Dec. 2 event at the Grand Hotel in Tusayan. Tables are $35. More information can be found by contacting Ronnie Tierney at (707) 738-6369 or Michael Scott at (207) 229-1228.

Odyssey of the Mind holiday wreaths now on sale

The Grand Canyon School Odyssey of the Mind group is once again selling holiday wreaths to support the students. Wreaths are $25 and swags/garlands are $20. Place an order with any Odyssey of the Mind member or contact Kerri Nelson at knelson@grandcanyonschool.org. Orders and payments are due by Nov. 6. Wreaths will be delivered in early December.

Bible study meets Mondays at Canyon Plaza

Grand Canyon Community Church will host a Bible study and small group discussion Monday nights through Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Canyon Plaza Hotel Atrium Room. More information can be found by calling (928) 600-3951.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

MOPs (Moms of Preschoolers) meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon MOPs group meets Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Rec Center.

The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Jennifer at (928) 606-2838.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursday Night Football

Join us for Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Weekend Yoga at the Rec Center

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold yoga classes Saturdays and Sundays in the MPR. flow yoga will be help Saturdays at 4 p.m. and restorative yoga will be held Sundays at 10 a.m.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.