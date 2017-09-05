Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 6

34th annual Grand Canyon Music Festival at Shrine of the Ages through Sept. 9

The 34th annual Grand Canyon Music Festival is offering performances each weekend through Sept. 9 at Shrine of the Ages. Suggested donation to attend the festival is $15, although patrons may donate any amout they feel comfortable with.

This weekend’s performances include The Bonfiglio Group Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m., The Concerto: Electric and Otherwise Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and the Native American Composer Apprentice Project (NACAP) Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting Sept. 6

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet Sept. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting Sept. 6

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Williams and Bearizona trip Sept. 7

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Sept. 7. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available at the Rec Center.

Friday Night Flix: “Baywatch” Sept. 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Baywatch” (Rated R) starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario. Devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon butts heads with a brash new recruit, as they uncover a criminal plot that threatens the future of the bay. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Community Yard Sale Sept. 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host the second Saturday yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon.

9th annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art Sept. 9-15

The annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art will take place at vaious locations throughout the park Sept. 9-15.

The event features 30 plein-air painters who will be giving demonstrations along both the Nrrth and South Rims daily. An auction will be help Sept. 15. with proceeds going to fund a permanent art venue at the park.

Williams Second Saturday Art Walk

Sept. 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams for the Second Saturday Art Walk. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center.

Health benefits enrollment assistance Sept. 11

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

HeartSaver CPR class Sept. 11

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Veterans Mobile Center coming to Grand Canyon and Tusayan Sept. 12-13

The Veterans Mobile Center van will be at Grand Canyon Sept. 12 at the Rec Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in Tusayan at the fire department Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The customized vehicles — which are equipped with confidential counseling space and a state of the art communication package — travel to small communities to extend the VA’s reach, especially those living in rural or remote communities.

Services available include mental health services, benefits counseling, employmnet services, VA health services counseling, veteran service compensation connection and VA healthcare enrollment services.

More information can be found by contacting Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Flagstaff shopping trip Sept. 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Sept. 1. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

Ice Cream Social Sept. 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host an ice cream social at 2 p.m. Sept. 12. Everyone is invited to attend.

Celebrate Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines’ 90th anniversary Sept. 13

The Halvorson family of flight will host ‘The Grand Canyon Gatsby” to celebrate Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines’ 90th anniversary at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Valle’s Planes of Fame Museum.

The event will feature a “Roaring 20s” theme with a salmon barbecue. There will also be a costume contest with a $100 prize for the best dressed gangster or flapper. This event is free and open to the community.

Cameron Trading Post trip Sept. 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Cameron Trading Post Sept. 14. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center.

9th annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art Sept. 9-15

The annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art will take place at various locations throughout the park Sept. 9-15.

The event features 30 plein-air painters who will be giving demonstrations along both the Nrrth and South Rims daily. An auction will be help Sept. 15. with proceeds going to fund a permanent art venue at the park.

Grand Canyon Rotary Club Chili Cook-off Sept. 21

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club will host its annual chili cook-off from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. chef judges from the area will determine who takes home the prize in a number of categories.

The Rotary Club will also announce the winners of its community grant awards. This event is free and open to the community.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

MOPs (Moms of Preschoolers) meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon MOPs group meets Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Rec Center.

The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.