Dr. Robert Beaver joins Grand Canyon Community Church

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Dr. Robert C. Beaver, Jr., will join Grand Canyon Community Church (GCCC) as its new pastor at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Shrine of the Ages. Beaver and his wife, Cheryl, moved to Grand Canyon from Orlando, Florida, in July.

Michael Scott, chair of the GCCC Board of Directors, said Beaver’s acceptance of the position “was one of life’s little miracles.”

“He is a man of experience and education who is truly excited to be at the Grand Canyon,” Scott said.

Beaver has a Doctorate of Ministry from the Talbot School of Theology in La Mirada, California. He earned a Master of Theology degree from the Dallas Theological Seminary and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of South Carolina.



He served as senior pastor in Clermont, Florida, for 10 years. He has also served in several capacities, including Assistant Chaplain at Baylor Medical Center in Garland, Texas, and Campus Director of Campus Crusade for Christ at Stephen F. Austin State University. Beaver most recently served as a Chaplain to the Minneola Florida Fire and Rescue, where he counseled victims and first responders after tragedies.

“As we prayed about coming to the Grand Canyon, Cheryl and I thought of how privileged we were to be considered for ministry in one of the most beautiful and wondrous places of God’s creation, Beaver said. “On top of that, I now have the opportunity of working with some great folks in the Canyon community.”

Along with the excitement of starting a new chapter in their lives at the Grand Canyon, the Beavers found adversity knocking at their door when Cheryl had to have her lower leg amputated just two days after moving to the canyon.



“I had no idea that I would develop blood clots and circulation issues,” she said. “I now look forward to life and ministry with and through this disability.”



GCCC is an inter-denominational church that has been ministering at the Grand Canyon since 1924. GCCC services are held Sundays at 11 a.m. Audio services are also available on the church website at www.grandcanyoncommunitychurch.org.

