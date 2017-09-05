Flagstaff’s annual Colorado River Days continues through Sept 15

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Colorado River Days, Flagstaff’s annual celebration of the Colorado River, will continue through Sept. 15 at various locations around the city.

A screening of “The Colorado,” a film exploring one of North America’s wildest rivers, will take place from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 6 at Prochnow Auditorium, 307 W. Dupont Ave., Flagstaff, Arizona. The event, sponsored by the Arizona Hydrological Society and the Sierra Club Grand Canyon chapter, is free and open to the community.

Narrated by stage legend and Academy Award winner Mark Rylance, “The Colorado” covers a wide range of topics, including the earliest settlements in the region; European and Anglo-American explorations in the 18th and 19th centuries; the dam-building era and its consequences; agriculture and immigration; the impact of climate change on the region; and the fate of the river’s delta in Mexico.

The event will also feature music and a lecture by Ed Kabotie, the grandson of famous Hopi artist Fred Kabotie, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Museum of Northern Arizona. The cost is $5 for non-members and free for members.

Kabotie will present a cultural view of the river from a Hopi perspective, including the story of the Hopis Snake Clan story, a tale of the first river runner.

Other events include:

Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival River Days Showcase Sept. 7 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater

Bird walk at Picture Canyon Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From Powell to Power: A Recounting of the first 100 river runners through the Grand Canyon Sept. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Riordan Mansion State Historic Park

A full schedule of events can be found at www.coloradoriverdaysflagstaff.org/workshops.