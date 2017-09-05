Grand Canyon Rotary Club collecting donations for Harvey relief

Hurricane Harvey Relief Mail donations to: Grand Canyon Rotary Club P.O. Box 696 Grand Canyon, AZ 86023

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — After making landfall as a category 4 storm (sustained winds of 130-156 mph) Aug. 2r, Hurricane Harvey has since dumped nearly six feet of rain in parts of Texas.

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club is now collecting donations for relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Checks may be mailed to the club; cash donation boxes will be set up at upcoming Rotary events, including the Sept. 21 chili cook-off.

Major flooding in the low-lying city of Houston and its surrounding areas has caused about 30,000 residents to be displaced and leaving around a quarter-million more without power. Authorities have confirmed at least 60 deaths from the storm so far, which made a second landfall in Louisiana Aug. 30.

Although rain from Harvey is expected to decrease as the storm travels inland through Louisiana and loses strength, overflowing reservoirs and breached dams and levees have left about one-third of America’s fourth-largest city under water, according to the Texas Military Department.