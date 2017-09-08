Game and Fish Commission to hold public meeting Sept. 8 and 9 in Williams

PHOENIX — The next meeting of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission will be at 8 a.m. tonight at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel, 235 N. Grand Canyon Boulevard in Williams.

The public can attend the meeting or view it on a webcast at www.azgfd.gov/commissioncam. The meeting also can be watched on streaming video at any regional office statewide.

Those who wish to speak to the commission may submit “speaker cards” (blue cards) in person at the meeting or from any Game and Fish office. The ability to speak to the commission is not available for those viewing the webcast.

Items on the agenda include:

• A renewal of a road closure on state trust land about 12 miles northeast of Benson.

• Approval of a wildlife studies agreement between AZGFD and the city of Scottsdale for conservation projects within the McDowell Mountains.

• A briefing on the status of state and federal legislation related to the department’s mission.

• A briefing on development of a long-term, state-wide public awareness campaign.

• An update on the department’s efforts toward accomplishing commission priorities.

• An update on Williams-area sport fisheries, including economic impacts and recent habitat work.

• An update on developments relating to resource management plans and actions on federal lands in Arizona.

• Hearings on license revocations for violations of Game and Fish codes and civil assessments for the illegal taking and/or possession of wildlife (time certain at 10 a.m.).

• An informational update on the department’s Hunter Education program.

• An informational update on the department’s Shooting Sports program’s projects and activities.

• Approval of a Notice of Expedited Rulemaking amending Article 6 (addressing rules of practice before the commission) and Article 11 (addressing aquatic invasive species) rules.

• An endangered species update on the evacuation of Gila trout from Ash and Frye creeks during two large wildfires.

• Amendment of Commission Order 40 to temporarily close Frye Creek Gila trout fishery to allow evaluation and restoration of the population.

• Consideration of a petition to close .3 miles of road on state trust land near Congress.

• Consideration of a memorandum of understanding with the state of Nevada on hunting and fishing license reciprocity.

• Consideration of a memorandum of understanding with the National Forest Foundation on conservation and education programs.

• Approval of a plan with the Mexican government for the importation/exportation of Sonoran pronghorn with Sonora, Mexico to improve the genetic variability over the next two years to support recovery goals.

• Approval of proposed hunt guidelines for fall 2018 through spring 2023.

• Presentation of the 2017 Annual Commission Award nominees and selection by the commission of the award recipients.

On Sept. 9, the commission may attend a fishing trip and tour of the historic 1800s Hat Ranch.

To view a copy of the full meeting agenda, visit www.azgfd.gov/commission and click on the “commission agenda” link.

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission is a five-member, policy-setting board that oversees the Arizona Game and Fish Department. For more information about the commission, visit www.azgfd.gov/commission.