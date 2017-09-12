9th annual Celebration of Art runs through Sept. 15 at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Association (GCA) and Arizona Public Service (APS) are celebrating the ninth annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art at Grand Canyon National Park Sept. 9-15.

The event features 26 artists from around the country who have created a studio piece for the exhibition. The artists will paint en plein air (outside, on location) during the week before the exhibit opens at Grand Canyon’s North and South Rims.

Visitors will have the opportunity to watch the artists paint as they seek to represent the shifting light and shadow, landforms and vibrant colors of the Canyon’s landscape. Artists will be at both the North and South Rims, along with Phantom Ranch and Indian Garden Sept. 9-15.

“The artists will be painting all week and then we’ll have the quick draw and auction on the 16th,” said Celebration of Art Coordinator Kathy Duley. “It’s a really fun event, the artists have two hours, from 8 to 10 a.m. to complete a painting. They will be located along the rim...they pick a spot and do a painting in two hours and then we have an auction to auction them off.”

An hour in between the Quick Draw and the auction is given to allow people to look at the artwork — the auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Grand Opening reception and sale will be held Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kolb Studio on the South Rim. An exhibition and sale of the artist’s work will be featured at Kolb Studio from Sept. 18 to Jan. 16.

Proceeds from the event will support funding for a permanent art venue at the South Rim. The creation of a permanent home will ensure future generations of park visitors will be able to view the stunning art collection in the Park Museum and GCA collections.

According to GCA, long before color photography was offered, artists like Thomas Moran and Gunner Widforss contributed to capturing the beauty and mystery of Grand Canyon through art.

In 2009, the GCA re-visited this idea and brought artists to the South Rim for a week of painting and appreciation of art in the canyon. Today, Celebration of Art exposes tens of thousands of people to live artist renderings at Grand Canyon. It has become the model for outdoor art events in National Parks.