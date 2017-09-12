Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 13

9th annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art through Sept. 15

The annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art will take place at vaious locations throughout the park Sept. 9-15.

The event features 30 plein-air painters who will be giving demonstrations along both the North and South Rims daily. An auction takes place Sept. 16. with proceeds going to fund a permanent art venue at the park.

Veterans Mobile Center coming to Grand Canyon and Tusayan Sept. 12-13

The Veterans Mobile Center van will be at the Tusayan at the fire department Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The customized vehicles — which are equipped with confidential counseling space and a state of the art communication package — travel to small communities to extend the VA’s reach, especially those living in rural or remote communities.

Services available include mental health services, benefits counseling, employmnet services, VA health services counseling, veteran service compensation connection and VA healthcare enrollment services.

More information can be found by contacting Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Cameron Trading Post trip Sept. 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the cameron Trading Post Sept. 14. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center.

Friday Night Flix: “Megan Leavey” Sept. 15

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Megan Leavey” (Rated R) starring Kate Mara, Ramon Rodriguez and Tom Felton. The film is based on the true life story of a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff Farmer’s Market shopping trip Sept. 17

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to the Flagstaff farmer’s market Sept. 17. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

North Rim two-night camping trip Sept. 19-21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a two-night camping trip to the North Rim Sept. 19-21. Cost is $50 per person. Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

Tusayan food bank distribution Sept. 20

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon-3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office next to Sophie’s Mexican Kitchen. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

Grand Canyon Rotary Club Chili Cook-off Sept. 21

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club will host its annual chili cook-off from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. chef judges from the area will determine who takes home the prize in a number of categories.

The Rotary Club will also announce the winners of its community grant awards. This event is free and open to the community.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Vendors needed for annual holiday craft show

Vendors are needed for the 14th annual Holiday Craft Show to be held Nov. 25 fro 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sultana Theater in Williams. The event is a fundraiser for SAVE-MTR (Meant To Rescue) animal facility. More information is available by contacting Nadine at nabizz@yahoo.com or calling/texting 928-897-8710.

MOPs (Moms of Preschoolers) meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon MOPs group meets Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Rec Center.

The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.