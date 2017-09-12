Photo highlights: Phantoms compete in Ash Fork Spartan Classic

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Volleyball Vs Hopi High
The Phantoms competed in the Ash Fork Spartan Classic volleyball tournament Sept. 8-9 in Ash Fork. The Phantoms lost games to Hopi High, Ash Fork, Shonto Prep and Joseph City 0-2, and were able to defeat Mohave Accelerated 2-1. The Phantoms face off against the Mogollon Mustangs at Mogollon High School Sept. 16.
