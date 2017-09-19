Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 20

Tusayan food bank distribution Sept. 20

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon-3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office next to Sophie’s Mexican Kitchen. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting Sept. 20

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet Sept. 20 at 2:30 p.m. in the Xanterra purchasing conference room, located across from Albright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Grand Canyon Rotary Club Chili Cook-off Sept. 21

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club will host its annual chili cook-off from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. chef judges from the area will determine who takes home the prize in a number of categories.

The Rotary Club will also announce the winners of its community grant awards. This event is free and open to the community.

Grand Canyon students host Star Night Sept. 21

Grand Canyon School students will host Star Night for the community beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the school’s multi-purpose room. The event will feature galazy-themed food and activities, and will provide outdoor star-gazing activities after dark. This event is free and open to the public.

Friday Night Flix: “The Mummy” Sept. 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Mummy” (Rated PG-13) starring Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis. An ancient Egyptian princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Open Mic night Sept. 23

The Rec Center will host open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and your original songs, poems and more.

Board Game Night Sept. 24

The Rec Center will host board game night beginning at 6 p.m.

Flagstaff shopping trip Sept. 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 9. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon School PTA Meeting Sept. 26

The Grand Canyon PTA will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Best Western Squire Inn meeting room.

Flagstaff Snow Bowl chairlift ride Sept. 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Flagstaff to ride the Snow Bowl chairlift Sept. 28. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

Vendors needed for annual holiday craft show

Vendors are needed for the 14th annual Holiday Craft Show to be held Nov. 25 fro 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sultana Theater in Williams. The event is a fundraiser for SAVE-MTR (Meant To Rescue) animal facility. More information is available by contacting Nadine at nabizz@yahoo.com or calling/texting 928-897-8710.

MOPs (Moms of Preschoolers) meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon MOPs group meets Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Rec Center.

The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.