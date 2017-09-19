‘Experience the Winter Majesty: Grand Canyon South Rim’ selected as semi-finalist at Los Angeles CineFest

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce was recently named a semi-finalist in the Los Angeles CineFest online film competition for their Virtual Reality work “Experience the Winter Majesty: Grand Canyon South Rim.”
If selected as a finalist, a public view page will be created by the CineFest and online voting will determine the winner. Finalists will be announced around September 20th.
“We’re honored to be recognized as semi-finalist in the LA CineFest,” said Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau General Manager Laura Chastain.
“This was my first VR project and I couldn’t have asked for a better team. After experiencing the short film – who wouldn’t want to visit the Grand Canyon during the winter?”
Partners in the project included IMN Creative and Change your Life Travels.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.