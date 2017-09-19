‘Experience the Winter Majesty: Grand Canyon South Rim’ selected as semi-finalist at Los Angeles CineFest

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce was recently named a semi-finalist in the Los Angeles CineFest online film competition for their Virtual Reality work “Experience the Winter Majesty: Grand Canyon South Rim.”

If selected as a finalist, a public view page will be created by the CineFest and online voting will determine the winner. Finalists will be announced around September 20th.

“We’re honored to be recognized as semi-finalist in the LA CineFest,” said Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau General Manager Laura Chastain.

“This was my first VR project and I couldn’t have asked for a better team. After experiencing the short film – who wouldn’t want to visit the Grand Canyon during the winter?”

Partners in the project included IMN Creative and Change your Life Travels.