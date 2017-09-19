Out of the Past: North Rim Sing-Away

For decades the college-aged employees of the Grand Canyon Lodge would greet visitors arriving by bus and sing them through the entrance. These same employees would later entertain with a talent show after serving dinner, and end the evening with a dance complete with a college student orchestra. When it came time for the guests to depart, the employees would “sing the buses away.” Photo circa 1960.
