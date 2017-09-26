Around the Canyon: Week of Sept. 27

Grand Canyon School hosts taco dinner and BINGO night Sept. 27

Grand Canyon School will host a taco dinner and BINGO night from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 27 in the school’s multipurpose room. The cost for the dinner is $6 and includes a taco dinner and drink. All proceeds will benefit the school’s Native American Education Committee, which funds educational and cultural opportunities for Native students.

Walk to School Day Sept. 28

Grand Canyon School will be participating in Walk to School Day Sept. 28. Students who ride the bus will be able to walk from the clinic.

Flagstaff Snow Bowl chairlift ride Sept. 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Flagstaff to ride the Snow Bowl chairlift Sept. 28. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

Phantoms volleyball vs. Williams Sept. 28

The Grand Canyon Phantoms volleyball team will play the Williams Vikings at 6 p.m. in the gym.

Blood Drive Sept. 29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a blood drive from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29. Signup is available at the Rec Center or by visiting www.bloodhero.com and using code Grandcyn. All donors will receive a voucher for a free chocolate chip cookie from Pizza Hut.

Friday Night Flix: “Wonder Woman”

Sept. 29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Wonder Woman” (Rated PG-13) starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright. When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff and Walnut Canyon trip Sept. 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Flagstaff and Walnut Canyon Sept. 30. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up is available at the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting Oct. 4

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

HeartSaver CPR class Oct. 8

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Oct. 8. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Registration still open for Grand Canyon Half Marathon Oct. 14

Registrations are still being accepted for the Grand Canyon Half Marathon Oct. 14. The cost is $144 for individual runners and $134 per person for a team of up to 6 runners. Fees include timing chip, bib, race shirt, hydrapouch and finisher medal (if the race is completed). Information and registration information can be found at http://grandcanyonhalfmarathon.com.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

MOPs (Moms of Preschoolers) meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon MOPs group meets Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Rec Center.

The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.