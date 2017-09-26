AZGFD accepting applications for spring hunt permits through Oct. 10

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is now accepting online applications for 2018 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear.

Online applications can be submitted at https://draw.azgfd.gov by scrolling down to “Apply for a Draw.” The department must receive all applications — online or paper — by 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Oct. 10, 2017. Postmarks do not count.

Paper applications can be mailed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Drawing Section, P.O. Box 74020, Phoenix, AZ 85087-1052, or dropped off at any regional office statewide.

Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply online for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (Oct. 10, 2017). Licenses are valid for one year from date of purchase. Licenses are available online, as well as at all Game and Fish offices and license dealers statewide.

The department encourages applicants to consider purchasing PointGuard when applying online for a hunt permit-tag. PointGuard ensures if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated.

Applicants first must sign up for a free AZGFD portal account to purchase PointGuard (visit www.azgfd.gov, click on the “My Account” button in the upper right-hand corner of the home page, then select the “Create Account” option). PointGuard is $5 per species, per applicant, purchased at the time of completing the online application, or prior to the application period deadline.

More information can be found at https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw/ or by calling (602) 942-3000.