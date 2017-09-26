Photo highlights: 9th annual Celebration of Art wows crowds

Artists from around the country converged on the Grand Canyon for the 2017 Celebration of Art Sept. 9-15 on the North and South Rims. The artists created pieces en plein air (outside, on location) and gave demonstrations for visitors. An auction was held Sept. 16 after a Quick Draw event — artists had two hours to complete a painting from start to finish before the piece was auctioned off to benefit a permanent art venue on the South Rim. Artists’ studio creations will be on display in Kolb Studio through January.

All photos were contributed by Terri Attridge of Grand Canyon Association. More photos from the event are available here.