Photo highlights: 9th annual Celebration of Art wows crowds

Artists created pieces outside on location at the Grand Canyon using a variety of mediums including acrylics, oils and pastels.

Terri Attridge/Grand Canyon Association

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: September 26, 2017 10:20 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    2017 Grand Canyon Celebration Of Art

    Artists from around the country converged on the Grand Canyon for the 2017 Celebration of Art Sept. 9-15 on the North and South Rims. The artists created pieces en plein air (outside, on location) and gave demonstrations for visitors. An auction was held Sept. 16 after a Quick Draw event — artists had two hours to complete a painting from start to finish before the piece was auctioned off to benefit a permanent art venue on the South Rim. Artists’ studio creations will be on display in Kolb Studio through January.

    All photos were contributed by Terri Attridge of Grand Canyon Association. More photos from the event are available here.

