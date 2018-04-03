Annual Grand Canyon School job fair takes place April 11

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon High School students looking to get a leg up on scoring a summer job will have an opportunity to visit with more than 20 local businesses within Grand Canyon National Park and Tusayan.

The job fair takes place from 9-10:30 a.m. April 11 in the Grand Canyon School multipurpose room.

Andy Pearce, an environmental education specialist with the National Park Service, has organized the event for the past two years. Pearce said the goal of the job fair is to introduce students to jobs or internships, both paid and volunteer, that are available from NPS, park concessioners and other local businesses.

In addition to learning about open positions and long-term career options, students can also hand out resumes and fill out job applications on the spot.

Students are also invited to attend a session prior to the job fair from 2:30-4 p.m. April 5 in the multipurpose room. The session will help students prepare for meeting employers in a professional environment like a hiring event or job fair — participants will learn valuable interview skills, as well as resume building and how to dress professionally.