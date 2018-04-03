Around the Canyon: Week of April 4

Friday Night Flix: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” April 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (Rated R) starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart. Four teenagers are sucked into a magical video game, and the only way they can escape is to work together to finish the game. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Rabies vaccination clinic April 7

WAAG’s Rabies Vaccination Clinic takes place April 7 from 12-3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn. Shots will be available for cats and dogs at $10 and includes a certificate and tag. More information is available at (928) 635-2595.

Flagstaff shopping trip April 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff March 20. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Health benefits enrollment assistance April 10

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Grand Canyon Culture Fest April 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor its annual Grand Canyon Culture Fest at 6 p.m. Information and snacks from a variety of cultures represented in the community will be available. This event is free and open to the public.

Tusayan Town Council meeting April 11

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Moab, Utah spring road trip April 16-19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Moab, Utah April 16-19. The cost is $130 per person and includes transportation and lodging. A variety of activities are available in the area, including national parks. More information can be found by calling (928) 638-3389. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Grand Canyon Rotary seeking professional clothing for job fair

Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim is collecting gently used professional clothing to be used at the annual Grand Canyon High School job fair April 11. Donations can be dropped off at the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce in Tusayan by April 9.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.