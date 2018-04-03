Hop to it! Annual egg hunt a success

Photo Gallery
Hop To It! Annual Grand Canyon Egg Hunt A Success
Grand Canyon kids enjoy warm weather, pancakes and an Easter egg hunt March 31. Grand Canyon Rotary Club has been sponsoring the event for almost 40 years. The Kaibab Learning Center also held a pancake fundraising breakfast before the hunt. (Erin Ford/WGCN)
