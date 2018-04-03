Nationwide decline in hunters may mean less funding for conservation

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Although visitors to Grand Canyon National Park are frequently involved in what locals jokingly refer to as elk jams, most of us wouldn’t be surprised to see a deer, an elk or even a pronghorn antelope grazing peacefully by the side of the road.

But that wasn’t always the case, and it took a well-known champion of Grand Canyon and the environment to make changes that led to the recovery of common species like deer and small mammals.

During the era of rapid westward expansion, from the 1840s on, wildlife numbers began to dwindle at what Roosevelt considered an alarming pace. Habitat destruction, along with hunting and trapping for profit, reduced the population of several species, including bison, deer, beaver and waterfowl from vast numbers to only a few thousand.

Theodore Roosvelt, along with several contemporaries like George Bird Grinnell (founder of the Audubon Society) and John Muir proposed that hunters play a vital role in conservation of wildlife by paying for it.

Prior to 1937, states had been using some hunting and fishing license sales to fund wildlife management and conservation activities. In 1937, Congress passed the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, requiring states to use all of the revenue from license sales for wildlife management, and it required an existing 11 percent excise tax on guns and ammunition to fund wildlife conservation as well. States must match the federal funds by at least

25 percent in order to reap the benefits.

That’s where the decline in state hunting licenses becomes tricky. With a decline in sales, and therefore a decline in state revenue, it’s difficult for an increasing number of states to come up with enough money to gain access to federal dollars. Add in the fact that current conditions, such as climate change, habitat destruction and extended drought, have placed even more of a strain on an already tight budget, and the recipe for a funding crisis is already brewing.

State agencies, such as Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) make up the majority of revenue at 44 percent — this includes hunting licenses, tags for big game animals, entry fees and excise taxes on large equipment such as watercraft and off-road vehicles. All hunters must obtain a valid hunting license for any take, including small mammals and birds, many of which are in season year-round. If a hunter wants to participate in a big game hunt, an additional purchase of a tag is necessary. Tags are limited and more expensive — general hunting licenses make up the majority of revenue.

Shelly Shepherd, information and education program manager for AZGFD, said revenue from hunting and angling is critical to the agency, since AZGFD doesn’t get any state tax dollars. According to Shepherd, that may result in less programming, fewer projects and less wildlife management than the agency was planning for.

“We’re definitely seeing impacts to the agency in our ability to manage fish and wildlife in Arizona,” she said.

About 28 percent of conservation funding comes from the federal government through legislation, the USFWS and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The remainder of funding comes from other state and private sources, such as sales tax on hunting and fishing equipment, donations and general funds set aside by the state government.

According to a 2016 report by USFWS, 4.4 percent of Americans participate in hunting, down from 7.3 percent reported in 1991. Not only has the number of hunters dropped, but the amount of money they’re spending per year is also decreasing. The USFWS report records a 29 percent drop in money spent — down to about $25 billion in 2016 from $36 billion in 2011.

Arizona, like most of the western states, is experiencing a significant population growth, which means the number of hunters per capita is declining statewide.

According to Arizona Game and Fish, hunters and anglers spend about $1.3 billion per year in equipment, licenses and fees — it’s important, because unlike a few other states, Arizona does not have a general fund allocation for wildlife conservation, meaning taxpayers at large do not pay to maintain the state’s wild lands.

The good news, however, is that while hunters are on the decline, the number of Americans participating in other forms of outdoor recreation is steadily increasing.

The USFWS reports indicate around a 21 percent increase in anglers since 2006, and a 20 percent increase in wildlife viewers or photographers.