Around the Canyon: Week of April 11

Regional Interest Alpine Community Theatre presents “The Little Mermaid” April 13-28 The Alpine Community Theatre will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid every weekend through April 28 at Sinagua Middle School Auditorium. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights and 2 p.m. Sunday afternoons. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, veterans and seniors. More information can be found at https://actflagst... Flagstaff Home & Garden Show April 13-15 The annual Flagstaff Home & Garden Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily April 13-15 at Northern Arizona University Fieldhouse. this event is free and open to the public - parking is available at the Skydome with free shuttle service to event. More information can be found at https://www.asiho... Pluto and Lowell Observatory April 15 A free presentation about Lowell Observatory’s role in the doscovery of Pluto takes place at 2 p.m. April 15 at Riordan Mansion State Park. Lowell historian Kevin Schindler and astronomer Will Grundy guide uests through the story of Pluto from postulation to exploration. After the program, Schindler and Grundy will sign copies of their ecently-released book.

Grand Canyon Culture Fest April 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor its annual Grand Canyon Culture Fest at 6 p.m. Information and snacks from a variety of cultures represented in the community will be available. This event is free and open to the public.

Tusayan Town Council meeting April 11

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

“The Harvey Girls” musical April 11

“The Harvey Girls” musical takes place at 7 p.m. April 11 in the Community Building. This event is free and open to the public.

Lions Club Rummage Sale April 14

The Grand Canyon Lions Club is holding a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14 in the Grand Canyon School multipurpose room.

Tax prep assistance April 14

Volunteer tax preparers will be available to assist low income families with tax preparation from 9 a.m. to noon April 14 at the Rec Center. More information, including a list of required documents, can be found at https://www.irs.gov/individuals/checklist-for-free-tax-return-preparation.

Moab, Utah spring road trip April 16-19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Moab, Utah April 16-19. The cost is $130 per person and includes transportation and lodging. A variety of activities are available in the area, including national parks. More information can be found by calling (928) 638-3389. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Father Figures” April 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Father Figures” (Rated R) starring Owen Wilson, Ed Helms and Glenn Close. Upon learning that their mother has been lying to them for years about their allegedly deceased father, two fraternal twin brothers hit the road in order to find him. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Page & Antelope Canyon Trip April 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page April 14. Cost is $50 per person and includes transportation and tour. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Juggling Club April 17 & 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a joggling club at 5:30 p.m. Ages 14 and up welcome.

Grand Canyon National Park Earth Day Celebration April 21

Grand Canyon National Park will host an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. The event is free and open to the public. There is no entry fee April 21, however, visitors planning to stay longer must purchase a park pass.

“National Parks Adventure” at IMAX through May 31

The National Geographic IMAX will present a nightly showing of “National Parks Adventure at 8:30 p.m. through the end of May. More information and ticket prices can be found at https://explorethecanyon.com/tour-types/imax-schedule.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.